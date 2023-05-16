Vedanta welcomes its new Chief Financial Officer

Mumbai/New Delhi: Vedanta Limited, a globally diversified natural resources conglomerate, announced the appointment of Sonal Shrivastava as the Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2023.







Sonal brings more than 26 years of financial leadership across sectors as the company continues its next phase of growth. Sonal joins Vedanta from Holcim Group where she worked as the CFO for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa operations.







Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta said, “We are delighted to have Sonal join us as our Chief Financial Officer. Her global experience and successful track record of delivering robust financial outcomes across sectors makes her a valuable addition. We are confident that she will play a vital role in the company’s future years.”







In her role as CFO, Sonal will spearhead the group’s financial strategy and be responsible for accounting, tax, treasury, investor relations, financial planning and analytics, while driving digitalization and profitability. She will work with all internal and external stakeholders to develop and deliver business goals.







Speaking on her appointment, Sonal Shrivastava said, “Vedanta has made remarkable strides and there are considerable prospects for further growth. I look forward to contributing to the company’s success by leveraging strategic & financial initiatives and working collaboratively to develop and implement strategies that accelerate performance and enhance value for all stakeholders.”







Sonal holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from BIT, Sindri and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.