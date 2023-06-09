Vedanta Aluminium’s heat stroke awareness sessions in Jharsuguda touch over 6500 people

Bhubaneswar : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, conducted a comprehensive Heat Stroke Awareness Program across several regions in Jharsuguda district, Odisha in the wake of the ongoing heat wave. The initiative, which aimed to sensitize community memberson the severity of heat strokes and educate them about the precautions necessary to protect themselves, covered several key locations within the town, including Badheimunda Chowk, Private Bus Stand, Railway Station, Sarbahal Chowk, BTM Chowk, in addition to more than28 villages.Through a combination of live sessions, distribution of informative leaflets, and the provision of ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) powder, the week-long program successfully reached out to more than 6500 people across the district.

Heat stroke is a serious medical condition that occurs when the body overheats due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures and inadequate hydration. With rising temperatures and changing climate patterns, it iscrucial to raise awareness about heat strokes and equip people with knowledge of preventive measures.Through the Heat Stroke Awareness program, Vedanta Aluminium aims to educate the community about the importance of recognizing early symptoms and taking immediate action. The program highlighted the significance of staying hydrated, seeking shade during peak sun hours, wearing appropriate clothing, and avoiding strenuous physical activities during extreme heat conditions, andtraining on immediate actions to be taken in the event of a heat stroke incident.

Thanking the company for their efforts to bring about timely awareness, Dr. Dolmani Patel, Chief District Medical& Public Health Officer, Jharsuguda, said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Vedanta Aluminium for their remarkable initiatives in enhancing community health. By sensitizing people to recognize early symptoms and to take immediate action, we can effectively combat the risks associated with heat-related illnesses. Such efforts play a significant role in creating a resilient community that prioritizes their health and well-being.”

Recently, the company launched its annual ‘Jal Sewa Shibir’ initiative to help people in Jharsuguda beat the summer heat by providing free drinking water, ORS, lemon water and buttermilk to residents and travellers, reaching out to about 8000 people daily. The company has also deployed water tankers to provide drinking water to communities in 17 locations across 11 wards of Jharsuguda which face acute water shortage, helping nearly 25,000 people with access to clean drinking water daily. Some other initiatives of the company include cleaning and deepening ponds and other local water bodies, preparing them to harvest water during rains to ensure post-monsoon water availability in villages, developing water infrastructures in its peripheral villages, like ponds, tube wells, dug wells, percolation tanks, etc. to ensure water availability round the year.

