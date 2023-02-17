Vedanta Aluminium introduces Robotic Process Automation in Commercial function

New Delhi : Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has introduced Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in its Commercial function, becoming the first within India’s metal & mining industry to undertake hyper automation of the entire Commercial process.With multiple, large-scale plant operations, a vast customer footprint and an extensive supplier network, Vedanta Aluminium’s commercial function is a strategic function that holds significant potential to unlock value for the company.

The deployment of RPA in the business’ commercial function will enhance the Commercial Maturity Index of Vedanta Aluminium by enabling the standardization ofprocesses through optimal inventory management and proper aggregation of demand, improve productivity of employees and infuse significant agility into the ways of working. By deploying software robots to replace human effort in performing mundane, repetitive tasks and render them touchless, paperless and accurate,the company aims to make the workflows of Commercial function faster, seamless and consistent. This will also give the company rich data via tracking of various parameters on a real-time basis, thereby aiding in faster decision-making on critical business parameters.

Speaking about the initiative Mr. Rahul Sharma, CEO – VedantaAluminium said, “Aluminium is the metal of the future, owing to its diverse applications in the clean technologies of tomorrow. As one of the world’s top aluminium producers, we aim to make our operations future-ready. This has seen us undertake the digital transformation of our plants and processes, harnessing the potential of Industry 4.0 and Web3 for manufacturing excellence. To this end, we are also working with nearly 40 technology start-ups in the areas of manufacturing, energy and healthcare, for value creation, volume growth, cost efficiency, excellence in business and ESG (Environment, Social & Governance).”

This initiative was executed in collaboration with Crave Infotech, a global fast-growing tech company with deep expertise in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Digital Supply Chain, Industry 4.0, and Enterprise Mobility Enablement with quick-to-deploy Intelligent Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, and Warehouse Management solutions.

Shrikant Nistane, CEO – CraveInfotech said, “We have been pushing the envelope for innovation in process automation, powered by Business Technology Platform (BTP) and structured through industry-specific intelligence. It’s great to work with Vedanta Aluminium, who’s also driven toward tech-backed process improvements. We leveraged our expertise in Digital Supply Chain, and enterprise intelligence to help bring this Industry 4.0 and RPA vision to fruition.”

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.27 million tonnes in FY22. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com