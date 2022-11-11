Various Autonomous bodies of Culture Ministry to organise cultural programms at India Gate on 12th and 13th November

New Delhi : On the 12th and 13th of November, 2022, three major autonomous bodies of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will organize a variety of programmes at the India Gate Lawns in New Delhi. These include Street Play by the National School of Drama, musical band Performances by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, and ‘Portrait Painting’ by the Lalit Kala Akademi. The ‘Portrait Painting’ will begin at 4 PM, while the cultural programmes will begin at 6 PM.NSD will organise Street Play with Cyber Security as a theme.

In view of 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India is celebrating “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and National School of Drama being a premier theater institution of India is participating in the celebration throughout the year and organizing several programs. One of the major series of programmes organized was “Each One Save One”, Cyber Safety and Security, and other programmes that raised awareness about social issues such as blood donation.

Simultaneously, the institute will organize street plays as part of an upcoming programme on emerging issues of national security and cyber security based on the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.The plays will be performed by the Delhi-based theater company ‘Steps for Change’. The play aims to educate the audience on a variety of topics such as online fraud, security measures, and legal provisions.

Similarly two major bands will be performing as a part of the event conducted by Sangeet Natak Akademi. The first music performance will take place on November 12, 2022 by the famous Been player Shri Ramvir Nath Jogi and his team. It is worth noting that playing the Been is a type of music that has been practiced since ancient times. It is known by many names in India, including ‘Tumbi’, ‘Nagasar’, ‘Sapera Bansuri’, ‘Nagaswaram’, and ‘Mahudi’, and lute players are known as ‘Been Jogi’. Simultaneously, on November 13, 2022 the second performance will be by Mridangam artist Shri P. Vetri Boopathy and his team ‘Rudraksham’.

The Lalit Kala Akademi will also be hosting a ‘Portrait Painting’ programme in which 10 artists will create different paintings such as pencil sketching, charcoal sketching, and watercolor paintings. The artists who participate in this programme must include the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ logo on their artworks so that it can be saved as a memento.

It is worth mentioning that following the inauguration of the Central Vista by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on September 8, 2022, the Ministry of Culture has frequently organized programmes commemorating Mahatma Gandhi, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, and Raja Ram Mohan Roy. They are linked to many social issues and topics ranging from great freedom fighters such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to women empowerment and cyber crime. All visitors are welcome to attend these events for free and witness the emerging picture of new India.