USA Stuns Pakistan By 5 Runs In Super Over at T20 World Cup

On to sports, In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Cricket, hosts United States stunned the former champions Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling Super Over last night. Akashvani Correspondent reports that in the first big upset of this T20 World Cup, USA pulled off a massive victory against Pakistan after their encounter ended in a tie at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, last night. Electing to field first, newcomers USA restricted Pakistan to 159 for 7 and then matched the score with a loss of 3 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

In the Super Over, USA scored 18 for loss of 1 wicket and Pakistan could manage only 13 runs for one. In the second match yesterday, Scotland defeated Namibia by five wickets at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Chasing the victory target of 156, Scotland overhauled the target with 5 wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare. Earlier, Namibia scored 155 for 9 in stipulated 20 overs. Canada will take on Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York this evening.