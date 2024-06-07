New Delhi: Narendra Modi elected as the Leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP and Leader of NDA Parliamentary Party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses National Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Party Meeting.

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in this assembly hall, all the newly elected MPs and our Rajya Sabha MPs. It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today. All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations. The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them…”

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “I am very fortunate that you all have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you… Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset…”

I wholeheartedly welcome all the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). I congratulate those who have emerged victorious. I bow before all the karyakartas of all the parties who worked tirelessly, day and night… says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“…NDA is serving in 7 out of 10 states in the country where the number of our tribal brothers is decisively high…Whether it is Goa or Northeast, where the number of Christians is decisively high, NDA has got the opportunity to serve in those states as well…,” says PM Modi at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectfully touches the Constitution of India with his forehead as he arrives for the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.