US$28.1 billion FDI inflows into the country during the July-September quarter

New Delhi: Total Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) inflows into India during the second quarter of financial year 2020-21 (July, 2020 to September, 2020) have been US$ 28,102 million, out of which FDI equity inflows were US$ 23,441 million or Rs. 174,793 crore.This takes the FDI equity inflows during the financial year 2020-21upto September 2020 to US$30,004 million which is 15% more than the corresponding period of 2019-20. In rupee terms, the FDI Equity inflows of Rs 224,613 Crore are 23% more than the last year. August, 2020 has been the significant month when US$ 17,487 Million FDI equity inflows were reported in the country.
|Financial Year 2020-21
( April – September)
|Amount of FDI Equity inflows
|(In Rs. Crore)
|(In US$ mn)
|1.
|April, 2020
|21,133
|2,772
|2.
|May, 2020
|16,951
|2,240
|3.
|June, 2020
|11,736
|1,550
|4.
|July, 2020
|22,866
|3,049
|5.
|August, 2020
|130,576
|17,487
|6.
|September, 2020
|21,350
|2,906
|2020-21 (form April, 2020 to September, 2020) #
|224,613
|30,004
|2019-20 (form April, 2019 to September, 2019) #
|182,000
|26,096
|%age growth over last year
|(+) 23%
|(+) 15%
# Figures are provisional, subject to reconciliation with RBI, Mumbai.
In terms of the Countries from where FDI Equity Inflows were reported to India, during April, 2000 to September, 2020; maximum FDI Equity inflows have been reported from Mauritius, followed by Singapore and the USA.
SHARE OF TOP INVESTING COUNTRIES FDI EQUITY INFLOWS (Financialyears):
Amount in Rupees Crores (in US$ Million)
|
Rank s
|
Country
|
2018-19
(April – March)
|
2019-20
(April – March)
|
2020-21
(April – September)
|CumulativeInflows (April, 00 –
September,20)
|%age to total Inflows (interms
of US$)
|1.
|MAURITIUS
|57,139
|57,785
|15,019
|810,960
|29%
|(8,084)
|(8,241)
|(2,003)
|(144,713)
|2.
|SINGAPORE
|112,362
|103,615
|62,084
|671,646
|21%
|(16,228)
|(14,671)
|(8,301)
|(105,970)
|3.
|U.S.A.
|22,335
|29,850
|53,266
|229,488
|7%
|(3,139)
|(4,223)
|(7,123)
|(36,902)
|4.
|NETHERLANDS
|27,036
|46,071
|11,306
|219,628
|7%
|(3,870)
|(6,500)
|(1,498)
|(35,350)
|5.
|JAPAN
|20,556
|22,774
|4,932
|201,037
|7%
|(2,965)
|(3,226)
|(653)
|(34,152)
|6.
|U.K.
|9,352
|10,041
|10,155
|160,566
|6%
|(1,351)
|(1,422)
|(1,352)
|(29,563)
|7.
|GERMANY
|6,187
|3,467
|1,498
|70,442
|2%
|(886)
|(488)
|(202)
|(12,398)
|8.
|CYPRUS
|2,134
|6,449
|355
|58,348
|2%
|(296)
|(879)
|(48)
|(10,796)
|9.
|FRANCE
|2,890
|13,686
|8,494
|59,005
|2%
|(406)
|(1,896)
|(1,135)
|(9,675)
|10.
|CAYMAN ISLANDS
|7,147
|26,397
|15,672
|65,520
|2%
|(1,008)
|(3,702)
|(2,103)
|(9,639)
|TOTAL FDI EQUITY INFLOWS FROM ALL COUNTRIES *
|309,867
(44,366)
|353,558
(49,977)
|224,613
(30,004)
|2,957,057
(500,123)
|–
Among the sectors, Services sector has received maximum FDI equity inflows, during April, 2000 to September, 2020; followed by Computer Software & Hardware, and Telecommunications.
SECTORS ATTRACTING HIGHEST FDI EQUITY INFLOWS:
Amount in Rs. Crores (in US$ Million)
|
Ranks
|
Sector
|2018-19
(April – March)
|2019-20
(April – March)
|2020-21
(April – September)
|CumulativeInflows (April, 00 –
September, 20)
|% age to total Inflows (In terms ofUS$)
|1.
|SERVICES SECTOR **
|63,909
(9,158)
|55,429
(7,854)
|16,955
(2,252)
|488,685
(84,255)
|17%
|2.
|COMPUTER SOFTWARE & HARDWARE
|45,297
(6,415)
|54,250
(7,673)
|131,169
(17,554)
|407,175
(62,466)
|12%
|3
|TELECOMMUNICATIONS
|18,337
(2,668)
|30,940
(4,445)
|50
(7)
|219,238
(37,278)
|7%
|4.
|TRADING
|30,963
(4,462)
|32,406
(4,574)
|7,140
(949)
|183,145
(28,543)
|6%
|
5.
|CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT:
Townships, housing, built-up infrastructure and construction- development projects
|
1,503
(213)
|
4,350
(617)
|
887
(118)
|
124,851
(25,780)
|
5%
|6.
|AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY
|18,309
(2,623)
|19,753
(2,824)
|3,162
(417)
|146,904
(24,628)
|5%
|7.
|CHEMICALS (OTHER THAN FERTILIZERS)
|13,685
(1,981)
|7,492
(1,058)
|3,287
(437)
|101,842
(18,077)
|4%
|8.
|CONSTRUCTION (INFRASTRUCTURE) ACTIVITIES
|15,927
(2,258)
|14,510
(2,042)
|2,814
(377)
|111,197
(17,223)
|3%
|9.
|DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS
|1,842
(266)
|3,650
(518)
|2,715
(367)
|90,529
(16,868)
|3%
|10.
|HOTEL & TOURISM
|7,590
(1,076)
|21,060
(2,938)
|2,128
(283)
|93,907
(15,572)
|3%
Gujarat has been the major beneficiary state of the FDI Equity inflows, during October, 2019 to September, 2020;followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.
STATES/UTs ATTRACTING HIGHEST FDI EQUITYINFLOWS
Amount in Rupees Crores (in US$ Million)
|
S.
No.
|
STATE
|
2019-20
(October – March)
|
2020-21
(April – September)
|CumulativeInflows (October, 19-
September,20)
|%age to total Inflows
(in terms of US$)
|1
|GUJARAT
|18,964
|1,19,566
|1,38,530
|35%
|(2,591)
|(16,005)
|(18,596)
|2
|MAHARASHTRA
|52,073
|27,143
|79,216
|20%
|(7,263)
|(3,619)
|(10,882)
|3
|KARNATAKA
|30,746
|27,458
|58,204
|15%
|(4,289)
|(3,660)
|(7,949)
|4
|DELHI
|28,487
|19,863
|48,350
|12%
|(3,973)
|(2,663)
|(6,635)
|5
|JHARKHAND
|13,208
|5,990
|19,198
|5%
|(1,852)
|(792)
|(2,644)
|6
|TAMIL NADU
|7,230
|7,062
|14,292
|4%
|(1,006)
|(938)
|(1,944)
|7
|HARYANA
|5,198
|5,111
|10,310
|3%
|(726)
|(682)
|(1,408)
|8
|TELANGANA
|4,865
|5,045
|9,910
|3%
|(680)
|(668)
|(1,348)
|9
|UTTAR PRADESH
|1,738
|1,680
|3,418
|1%
|(243)
|(225)
|(468)
|10
|WEST BENGAL
|1,363
(190)
|1,985
(261)
|3,348
(451)
|1%