US$28.1 billion FDI inflows into the country during the July-September quarter

New Delhi: Total Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) inflows into India during the second quarter of financial year 2020-21 (July, 2020 to September, 2020) have been US$ 28,102 million, out of which FDI equity inflows were US$ 23,441 million or Rs. 174,793 crore.This takes the FDI equity inflows during the financial year 2020-21upto September 2020 to US$30,004 million which is 15% more than the corresponding period of 2019-20. In rupee terms, the FDI Equity inflows of Rs 224,613 Crore are 23% more than the last year. August, 2020 has been the significant month when US$ 17,487 Million FDI equity inflows were reported in the country.

Financial Year 2020-21 ( April – September) Amount of FDI Equity inflows (In Rs. Crore) (In US$ mn) 1. April, 2020 21,133 2,772 2. May, 2020 16,951 2,240 3. June, 2020 11,736 1,550 4. July, 2020 22,866 3,049 5. August, 2020 130,576 17,487 6. September, 2020 21,350 2,906 2020-21 (form April, 2020 to September, 2020) # 224,613 30,004 2019-20 (form April, 2019 to September, 2019) # 182,000 26,096 %age growth over last year (+) 23% (+) 15%

# Figures are provisional, subject to reconciliation with RBI, Mumbai.

In terms of the Countries from where FDI Equity Inflows were reported to India, during April, 2000 to September, 2020; maximum FDI Equity inflows have been reported from Mauritius, followed by Singapore and the USA.

SHARE OF TOP INVESTING COUNTRIES FDI EQUITY INFLOWS (Financialyears):

Amount in Rupees Crores (in US$ Million)

Rank s Country 2018-19 (April – March) 2019-20 (April – March) 2020-21 (April – September) CumulativeInflows (April, 00 – September,20) %age to total Inflows (interms of US$) 1. MAURITIUS 57,139 57,785 15,019 810,960 29% (8,084) (8,241) (2,003) (144,713) 2. SINGAPORE 112,362 103,615 62,084 671,646 21% (16,228) (14,671) (8,301) (105,970) 3. U.S.A. 22,335 29,850 53,266 229,488 7% (3,139) (4,223) (7,123) (36,902) 4. NETHERLANDS 27,036 46,071 11,306 219,628 7% (3,870) (6,500) (1,498) (35,350) 5. JAPAN 20,556 22,774 4,932 201,037 7% (2,965) (3,226) (653) (34,152) 6. U.K. 9,352 10,041 10,155 160,566 6% (1,351) (1,422) (1,352) (29,563) 7. GERMANY 6,187 3,467 1,498 70,442 2% (886) (488) (202) (12,398) 8. CYPRUS 2,134 6,449 355 58,348 2% (296) (879) (48) (10,796) 9. FRANCE 2,890 13,686 8,494 59,005 2% (406) (1,896) (1,135) (9,675) 10. CAYMAN ISLANDS 7,147 26,397 15,672 65,520 2% (1,008) (3,702) (2,103) (9,639) TOTAL FDI EQUITY INFLOWS FROM ALL COUNTRIES * 309,867 (44,366) 353,558 (49,977) 224,613 (30,004) 2,957,057 (500,123) –

Among the sectors, Services sector has received maximum FDI equity inflows, during April, 2000 to September, 2020; followed by Computer Software & Hardware, and Telecommunications.

SECTORS ATTRACTING HIGHEST FDI EQUITY INFLOWS:

Amount in Rs. Crores (in US$ Million)

Ranks Sector 2018-19 (April – March) 2019-20 (April – March) 2020-21 (April – September) CumulativeInflows (April, 00 – September, 20) % age to total Inflows (In terms ofUS$) 1. SERVICES SECTOR ** 63,909 (9,158) 55,429 (7,854) 16,955 (2,252) 488,685 (84,255) 17% 2. COMPUTER SOFTWARE & HARDWARE 45,297 (6,415) 54,250 (7,673) 131,169 (17,554) 407,175 (62,466) 12% 3 TELECOMMUNICATIONS 18,337 (2,668) 30,940 (4,445) 50 (7) 219,238 (37,278) 7% 4. TRADING 30,963 (4,462) 32,406 (4,574) 7,140 (949) 183,145 (28,543) 6% 5. CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT: Townships, housing, built-up infrastructure and construction- development projects 1,503 (213) 4,350 (617) 887 (118) 124,851 (25,780) 5% 6. AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY 18,309 (2,623) 19,753 (2,824) 3,162 (417) 146,904 (24,628) 5% 7. CHEMICALS (OTHER THAN FERTILIZERS) 13,685 (1,981) 7,492 (1,058) 3,287 (437) 101,842 (18,077) 4% 8. CONSTRUCTION (INFRASTRUCTURE) ACTIVITIES 15,927 (2,258) 14,510 (2,042) 2,814 (377) 111,197 (17,223) 3% 9. DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS 1,842 (266) 3,650 (518) 2,715 (367) 90,529 (16,868) 3% 10. HOTEL & TOURISM 7,590 (1,076) 21,060 (2,938) 2,128 (283) 93,907 (15,572) 3%

Gujarat has been the major beneficiary state of the FDI Equity inflows, during October, 2019 to September, 2020;followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.

STATES/UTs ATTRACTING HIGHEST FDI EQUITYINFLOWS

Amount in Rupees Crores (in US$ Million)

S. No. STATE 2019-20 (October – March) 2020-21 (April – September) CumulativeInflows (October, 19- September,20) %age to total Inflows (in terms of US$) 1 GUJARAT 18,964 1,19,566 1,38,530 35% (2,591) (16,005) (18,596) 2 MAHARASHTRA 52,073 27,143 79,216 20% (7,263) (3,619) (10,882) 3 KARNATAKA 30,746 27,458 58,204 15% (4,289) (3,660) (7,949) 4 DELHI 28,487 19,863 48,350 12% (3,973) (2,663) (6,635) 5 JHARKHAND 13,208 5,990 19,198 5% (1,852) (792) (2,644) 6 TAMIL NADU 7,230 7,062 14,292 4% (1,006) (938) (1,944) 7 HARYANA 5,198 5,111 10,310 3% (726) (682) (1,408) 8 TELANGANA 4,865 5,045 9,910 3% (680) (668) (1,348) 9 UTTAR PRADESH 1,738 1,680 3,418 1% (243) (225) (468) 10 WEST BENGAL 1,363 (190) 1,985 (261) 3,348 (451) 1%

