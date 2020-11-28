US$28.1 billion FDI inflows into the country during the July-September quarter

New Delhi: Total Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) inflows into India during the second quarter of financial year 2020-21 (July, 2020 to September, 2020) have been US$ 28,102 million, out of which FDI equity inflows were US$ 23,441 million or Rs. 174,793 crore.This takes the FDI equity inflows during the financial year 2020-21upto September 2020 to US$30,004 million which is 15% more than the corresponding period of 2019-20. In rupee terms, the FDI Equity inflows of Rs 224,613 Crore are 23% more than the last year. August, 2020 has been the significant month when US$ 17,487 Million FDI equity inflows were reported in the country.

Financial Year 2020-21

( April – September)

 Amount of FDI Equity inflows
(In Rs. Crore) (In US$ mn)
1. April, 2020 21,133 2,772
2. May, 2020 16,951 2,240
3. June, 2020 11,736 1,550
4. July, 2020 22,866 3,049
5. August, 2020 130,576 17,487
6. September, 2020 21,350 2,906
2020-21 (form April, 2020 to September, 2020) # 224,613 30,004
2019-20 (form April, 2019 to September, 2019) # 182,000 26,096
%age growth over last year (+) 23% (+) 15%

# Figures are provisional, subject to reconciliation with RBI, Mumbai.

In terms of the Countries from where FDI Equity Inflows were reported to India, during April, 2000 to September, 2020; maximum FDI Equity inflows have been reported from Mauritius, followed by Singapore and the USA.

SHARE OF TOP INVESTING COUNTRIES FDI EQUITY INFLOWS (Financialyears):

Amount in Rupees Crores (in US$ Million)

 

Rank s

  

Country

  

2018-19

(April – March)

  

2019-20

(April – March)

  

2020-21

(April – September)

 CumulativeInflows (April, 00 –

September,20)

 %age to total Inflows (interms

of US$)
1. MAURITIUS 57,139 57,785 15,019 810,960 29%
(8,084) (8,241) (2,003) (144,713)
2. SINGAPORE 112,362 103,615 62,084 671,646 21%
(16,228) (14,671) (8,301) (105,970)
3. U.S.A. 22,335 29,850 53,266 229,488 7%
(3,139) (4,223) (7,123) (36,902)
4. NETHERLANDS 27,036 46,071 11,306 219,628 7%
(3,870) (6,500) (1,498) (35,350)
5. JAPAN 20,556 22,774 4,932 201,037 7%
(2,965) (3,226) (653) (34,152)
6. U.K. 9,352 10,041 10,155 160,566 6%
(1,351) (1,422) (1,352) (29,563)
7. GERMANY 6,187 3,467 1,498 70,442 2%
(886) (488) (202) (12,398)
8. CYPRUS 2,134 6,449 355 58,348 2%
(296) (879) (48) (10,796)
9. FRANCE 2,890 13,686 8,494 59,005 2%
(406) (1,896) (1,135) (9,675)
10. CAYMAN ISLANDS 7,147 26,397 15,672 65,520 2%
(1,008) (3,702) (2,103) (9,639)
TOTAL FDI EQUITY INFLOWS FROM ALL COUNTRIES * 309,867

(44,366)

 353,558

(49,977)

 224,613

(30,004)

 2,957,057

(500,123)

 

Among the sectors, Services sector has received maximum FDI equity inflows, during April, 2000 to September, 2020; followed by Computer Software & Hardware, and Telecommunications.

SECTORS ATTRACTING HIGHEST FDI EQUITY INFLOWS:

Amount in Rs. Crores (in US$ Million)

 

Ranks

  

Sector

 2018-19

(April – March)

 2019-20

(April – March)

 2020-21

(April – September)

 CumulativeInflows (April, 00 –

September, 20)

 % age to total Inflows                    (In terms ofUS$)
1. SERVICES SECTOR ** 63,909

(9,158)

 55,429

(7,854)

 16,955

(2,252)

 488,685

(84,255)

 17%
2. COMPUTER SOFTWARE & HARDWARE 45,297

(6,415)

 54,250

(7,673)

 131,169

(17,554)

 407,175

(62,466)

 12%
3 TELECOMMUNICATIONS 18,337

(2,668)

 30,940

(4,445)

 50

(7)

 219,238

(37,278)

 7%
4. TRADING 30,963

(4,462)

 32,406

(4,574)

 7,140

(949)

 183,145

(28,543)

 6%
 

5.

 CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT:

Townships, housing, built-up infrastructure and construction- development projects

  

1,503

(213)

  

4,350

(617)

  

887

(118)

  

124,851

(25,780)

  

5%
6. AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY 18,309

(2,623)

 19,753

(2,824)

 3,162

(417)

 146,904

(24,628)

 5%
7. CHEMICALS (OTHER THAN FERTILIZERS) 13,685

(1,981)

 7,492

(1,058)

 3,287

(437)

 101,842

(18,077)

 4%
8. CONSTRUCTION (INFRASTRUCTURE) ACTIVITIES 15,927

(2,258)

 14,510

(2,042)

 2,814

(377)

 111,197

(17,223)

 3%
9. DRUGS & PHARMACEUTICALS 1,842

(266)

 3,650

(518)

 2,715

(367)

 90,529

(16,868)

 3%
10. HOTEL & TOURISM 7,590

(1,076)

 21,060

(2,938)

 2,128

(283)

 93,907

(15,572)

 3%

 

Gujarat has been the major beneficiary state of the FDI Equity inflows, during October, 2019 to September, 2020;followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.

STATES/UTs ATTRACTING HIGHEST FDI EQUITYINFLOWS

 

Amount in Rupees Crores (in US$ Million)

 

 

S.

No.

  

STATE

  

2019-20

(October – March)

  

2020-21

(April – September)

 CumulativeInflows (October, 19-

September,20)

 %age to total Inflows

(in terms of US$)
1 GUJARAT 18,964 1,19,566 1,38,530 35%
(2,591) (16,005) (18,596)
2 MAHARASHTRA 52,073 27,143 79,216 20%
(7,263) (3,619) (10,882)
3 KARNATAKA 30,746 27,458 58,204 15%
(4,289) (3,660) (7,949)
4 DELHI 28,487 19,863 48,350 12%
(3,973) (2,663) (6,635)
5 JHARKHAND 13,208 5,990 19,198 5%
(1,852) (792) (2,644)
6 TAMIL NADU 7,230 7,062 14,292 4%
(1,006) (938) (1,944)
7 HARYANA 5,198 5,111 10,310 3%
(726) (682) (1,408)
8 TELANGANA 4,865 5,045 9,910 3%
(680) (668) (1,348)
9 UTTAR PRADESH 1,738 1,680 3,418 1%
(243) (225) (468)
10 WEST BENGAL 1,363

(190)

 1,985

(261)

 3,348

(451)

 1%

 

