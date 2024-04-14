InternationalTop News

US President Joe Biden vows ‘ironclad’ support for Israel against Iran

By OdAdmin

US President Joe Biden promised “ironclad” support for Israel against Iranian attacks Saturday, after holding an urgent meeting with his top security officials over the spiraling crisis in the Middle East.”I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad,” Biden said on X, posting a picture of the meeting in the White House Situation Room.

 

 

