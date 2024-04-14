New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto – ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda. BJP manifesto titled: ‘Modi’s guarantee 2024’. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented, says BJP in its election manifesto – ‘Sankalp Patra’.

The BJP’s Sankalp Patra provides a comprehensive overview of the NDA Government’s achievements and charts the vision for building a Viksit Bharat by 2047 says PM Modi. On the release of party’s election manifesto – ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Lok Sabha polls, PM Narendra Modi says, “The entire country waits for the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’. There is a big reason behind it as in the last 10 years, the BJP has implemented every point of its manifesto as a guarantee on the ground. This ‘Sankalp Patra’ empowers all the 4 strong pillars of developed India- Youth, women, poor and farmers…” Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “The biggest concern of the elderlies is that how will they afford treatment of their ailments. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. BJP has now taken the ‘sankalp’ that every individual above 75 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana…” PM Narendra Modi says, “Now we will work towards reducing the electricity bill of crores of families to zero and creating earning opportunities from electricity. We have implemented the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme…”

BJP election manifesto – ‘Sankalp Patra’: One nation, one election and a common electoral roll system will be introduced. BJP election manifesto – ‘Sankalp Patra’: 2025 to be declared as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Year’.

On Bullet and Vande Bharat trains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “BJP will also expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. 3 models of Vande Bharat will run in the country – Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro. Today the work of the Ahmedabad Mumbai Bullet Train is going on in full swing and is almost reaching completion. In the same way, one Bullet Train will run in North India, one Bullet Train in South India and one Bullet Train in Eastern India. Survey work for this will also be started soon.”