US condemns attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco

The United States has condemned the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. The US State Department said that it pledges to defend the safety and security of such facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them. US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that the vandalism done is absolutely unacceptable. He said that the State Department’s diplomatic security service is working with local authorities to properly investigate the case and added that the department will work on infrastructure perspective to repair the damage.

The State Department’s statement came after India registered a strong protest with a senior US diplomat over vandalism at the Indian consulate general in San Francisco by Khalistani extremists.

A statement by the ministry of external affairs said that India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco in a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi. It said that the US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. India asked the US to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.