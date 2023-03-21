India invited for G7 Hiroshima Summit in Japan

India and Japan have signed two documents on the sidelines of the bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The agreements include the Renewal of the Memorandum of Cooperation in Japanese language, and Exchange of notes on JICA loan for 300 billion Yen on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed railway project.

Briefing media in New Delhi yesterday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the two leaders discussed an entire gamut of bilateral issues. Mr. Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi expressed his desire with Prime Minister Kishida to declare next year as the year of Youth Exchanges between the two countries. He said Mr. Kishida formally invited Mr. Modi to the G7 Hiroshima Summit. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in New Delhi. In his statement after the talks, Mr. Modi said, the meeting aimed to strengthen India-Japan relationship and give voice to the global South.