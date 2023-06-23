US Company GE Aerospace signs MoU with HAL to produce fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force

US aerospace major, GE Aerospace, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. This major decision has come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to the United States.

According to the agreement, GE Aerospace’s F414 engines will be co-produced in the country to power the Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft Mk2. According to GE Aerospace, eight F414 engines have been delivered as part of an ongoing development programme for LCA Mk2. In addition, GE will continue to collaborate with the Indian Government on the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft Mk2 engine programme.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GE and CEO of GE Aerospace, H. Lawrence Culp termed this a historic agreement saying that it was made possible by a longstanding partnership with India and HAL. He said, the company is proud to play a role in advancing President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of closer coordination between the two nations.