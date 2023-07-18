Universal Postal Union to evaluate UPI for cross border remittances using global postal network

Director General of Universal Postal Union (DG UPU) Mr Masahiko Metoki met Minister of Communications, Electronics & IT and Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw here today. Mr Metoki is on a three-day visit to India for the inauguration of UPU Regional Office.



Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the transformation of the post offices into a digitally powered network, which is capable of doorstep delivery of government services in remote areas. Post offices in India have been a successful model for financial inclusion through UPI and IPPB.



During the interaction, DG UPU appreciated India’s expansion of physical post offices riding on the waves of digital infrastructure and advocated the replication of similar models in other countries. He also agreed to evaluate UPI platform for integrating it with cross border money remittance through postal channels.