ECI to issue digital time vouchers to National & State political parties for campaigning on Doordarshan & All India Radio during elections

Allotment of time to political parties on All India Radio and Doordarshan during election will now be online. The Election Commission of India, has amended the existing scheme for the use of Government-owned electronic media by political parties. This has been done by introducing a provision to issue digital time vouchers through an Information Technology (IT) platform. With this facilitation, the political parties will not be required to send their representatives to ECI/CEO Offices for collection of the time vouchers physically during elections. This step reflects the Commission’s commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of the electoral process and ease of all stakeholders.



Recognizing the advancements in technology, the Commission has been providing IT based options for interface with political parties. Recently, the Commission also introduced a web portal for online filing of financial accounts by political parties with the Election Commission.



