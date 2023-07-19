Nepal Finance Minister Dr. Prakasharan Mahat meets his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman

Gandhinagar: Finance Minister Dr. Prakasharan Mahat and Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting on Monday during the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India.

Matters of mutual cooperation and bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting, according to a statement. The two leaders emphasised on neighbourhood first policy and agreed to take forward issues of mutual interest besides strengthening #EconomicCooperation between the two countries in the light of the recent visit of Nepal Prime Minister to India.

During the meeting, both Finance Ministers emphasised resolving the problems encountered in the implementation of development projects in Nepal to complete them on time.

Finance Minister Mahat said that the implementation of the agreement to export 10,000 MW of electricity to India in the next ten years, signed during the recent visit of Nepal’s Prime Minister to India, will help in reducing the trade deficit.

Similarly, Sitharaman requested to speed up the work to implement the agreement on the joint electronic payment system between India’s International Payment Limited and Nepal’s NCHL.

Minister Mahat, during the meeting, also requested to increase in Indian investment in the information technology sector of Nepal.