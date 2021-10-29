Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Raosaheb Patil Danve appreciate MCL for record-breaking performance

Company breaches coal despatch figure of 6 lakh tonne a day

Bhubaneswar : Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi and Hon’ble Minister of State for Rail, Coal & Mines Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve today felicitated the Chairman-cum-Managing Directors (CMD) and functional directors of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), as company scripted new history by despatching a record 6.04 lakh tonne coal to consumers on Thursday.

The Union Minister appreciated the leadership of MCL and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders, including coal miners, contractual workers, railways, trade union leaders and local administration, in ground breaking performance by MCL, which supplied an average of 5.25 lakh tonne of coal daily in Odisha.

The Ministers appreciated Mr Sinha, who is CMD of Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) and holds additional responsibility of MCL, for his examplary leadership that ensured both the subsidiaries breached one million tonne coal despatch figure. The performance is vital as it accounts about 50% of total coal off-take of holding company of MCL and NCL i.e. Coal India.

At a time when the energy demand of the country was soaring, resulting in rising demand for dry fuel, the flagship MCL and MP-based sister subsidiary NCL raised the bar in the need of hour. The Ministry has acknowledged the same and given the appreciation letters to the Functional Directors of MCL and NCL.

During the current financial year, MCL has supplied over 95.7 million tonnes of dry fuel to consumers, registering a growth of about 21% over last year.