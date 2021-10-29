Kalyan Jewellers’ 150th showroom launched in Delhi NCR

Delhi: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today launched its brand new showrooms at Noida The Great India Place GIP Mall and Vegas Mall, Dwarka. Inaugurated by Kalyan Jewellers’ regional ambassadors Wamiqa Gabbi (Punjab), Manju Warrier (Kerala) and Ritabhari Chakrobarthy (West Bengal), these outlets usher the brand towards the milestone of 150 showrooms across India and Middle East, reflecting its wide footprint across markets.

On the occasion of the launch, Wamiqa Gabbi, Kalyan Jewellers’ regional brand ambassador for Punjab said, ‘During my association with Kalyan Jewellers, I have been a part of many showroom inaugurations, but the ones we are launching today are especially special, as it marks the 150th showroom occasion.”

Manju Warrier, regional brand ambassador for Kerala added, “I have been a part of the Kalyan Journey since 2013, and I consider it a matter of personal pride and happiness that I am here for this landmark moment.”

Regional Brand ambassador for West Bengal, Ritabhari Chakrobarthy added, “After visiting the Kalyan showroom in West Bengal and now in Delhi, I have to add that I really admire the vast range of the collections here, and the hyper-local designs that are specially curated according to the region. I look forward to being a part of the journey where Kalyan Jewellers reaches new heights in the years to come.”

Talking about the new showrooms, Mr. TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman & Managing Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “Today, marks a very special moment for us – with these two new showrooms in Delhi NCR, Kalyan Jewellers is at the golden milestone of 150 showrooms across India and the Middle East. Being a customer-first brand, our priority has always been giving our patrons maximum value from their purchases, and our showrooms reflect this focus with their extensive product range as well as the safe and best-in-class shopping experience they offer to everyone who visits us. We would like to reiterate our commitment to patrons as we continue expanding our footprint across our key markets.”

As part of the launch offer, customers at these showrooms will be able to maximise the value of their purchases with offers that include up to 25% cashback on VA or making charges of gold jewellery with VA starting as low as Rs. 199/- per gram. On diamond jewellery as well as on precious and uncut stone jewellery, a 25% cashback & a 20% cashback on stone charges is also applicable. Cashbacks can be availed in the form of instantly redeemable vouchers, and these offers are valid until 30th November, 2021 at showrooms across India. Customers can also opt for the Gold Rate Protection plan, by paying 10% advance on their intended purchase value.

With Kalyan Jewellers’ ‘We Care’ COVID-19 guidelines, the company has instituted the highest level of safety and precautionary measures across operational showrooms to safeguard the health and safety of both customers and staff alike.

Customers will also be able to avail the benefits of Kalyan’s new 4-Level Assurance Certification on gold jewellery. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and are all BIS hallmarked, the 4-level assurance certificate promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. Also, it ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in the country.

Kalyan Jewellers will offer its patrons Muhurat, the bridal jewellery line curated from across India along with exclusive sections featuring Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Vedha (heritage jewellery), Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Apoorva (diamonds for special occasions), Antara (wedding diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds) and Rang (precious stones jewellery). Kalyan Jewellers will draw from its portfolio of over one lakh contemporary and traditional designs and will offer selections for everyday as well as bridal wear and festive occasions.