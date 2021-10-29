Rajiv Ranjan Jha takes charge as Director (Projects) at Power Finance Corporation

New Delhi : Power Finance Corporation Ltd, a Maharatna CPSE company and India’s leading power sector focussed non-banking financial firm, today announced the appointment of Shri Rajiv Ranjan Jha as Director (Projects).Shri Jha was earlier working as Executive Director (projects) in PFC before his elevation to the coveted role. In his new role, he will be responsible for developing and enforcing sound strategies to venture into new business avenues and also oversee the ongoing projects funded by the company.

He was earlier responsible for the entire loan portfolio of Private Sector Projects under Consortium Lending with PFC as lead Financial Institution. He had also handled the Renewable Energy loan portfolio and has worked extensively in the area of Project Appraisal (especially for Independent Private Power Projects). He was also associated with development & award of UMPPs for which PFC is the nodal agency. Shri Jha has been instrumental in resolving some of the large scale stressed assets with a loan value of around Rs.10,000 crores.

Before joining PFC, he had worked with Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.) for more than eight years and dealt with Operation and Maintenance of their coal-based Captive Power Plant. Shri Jha holds a Bachelor Degree in Science (Mechanical Engineering) from NIT Jamshedpur of Ranchi University and an advance Diploma in Management from IGNOU.