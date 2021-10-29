Hyderabad FC announce Vijay Sales as Associate Sponsor

Hyderabad : Hyderabad FC announces its association with Vijay Sales, India’s leading electronics retail chain, as their Associate Sponsors for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League.

Vijay Sales is the most preferred destination for electronic products and it has now emerged as one of the largest retail chains in India. The electronics retail company has a product range of over 5000 products, with a presence of over 113 stores across the country. In 2019, Vijay Sales procured a chain of consumer durable retail stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the name of TMC (Tirumala Music Centre) and has now re-branded TMC to Vijay Sales.

Hyderabad FC who impressed everyone with their entertaining performances in the ISL last season will hope to put on a strong show the upcoming season as well. After a successful association with the electronic retail giant, Hyderabad FC will once again sport the iconic Vijay Sales logo on all of their match jerseys throughout the ISL season.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Varun Tripuraneni, HFC co-owner said, “We are very grateful and glad to be associated with India’s leading retail brand, Vijay Sales yet again this year. This is the second year of our association and we are looking forward to working with the brand in the coming years too. Vijay Sales has a strong presence in the roots of our region and with this partnership, we will be focussing on curating certain thoughtful campaigns so that both the brands can make the best out of this partnership.”

Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Vijay Sales commented, “We’re delighted with our association with Hyderabad FC again this year. The club’s top notch performances in the previous ISL season were spectacular and we look forward to a super successful season this year as well. We wanted to join Hyderabad FC to be a part of their journey to bring back glory to the city. HFC’s vision is admirable and with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh being a portion of our key business sectors, we are optimistic that this association will take us nearer to our customers around these regions. We hope to create a healthy and long-term relationship with the club.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Navroze D Dhondy, Founder & Managing Director – Creatigies Communications Pvt Ltd, “Creatigies has always been a great believer in the power of continuity, and it is heartening to see Vijay Sales move into the second year of its association with Hyderabad FC. Last year we got Vijay Sales to experience their first Sports association and sponsorship and it has led to a happy progression. The HFC – Vijay Sales – Creatigies team scored well last year, and we look forward to another successful year.”