Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan attends inaugural ceremony of National Kala Utsav 2023 in New Delhi

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, attended the inaugural ceremony of the Kala Utsav 2023 as the Chief Guest today. Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi was also present at the function as the Guest of Honour. Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Shri Sanjay Kumar; Additional Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Shri Anandrao Vishnu Patil; Director, NCERT, Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani and other dignitaries were also present at the function. National Coordinator of the Kala Utsav Prof. Jyotsna Tiwari presented the brief concept and exordium of the Utsav.

While speaking at the event Shri Pradhan mentioned how the Utsav connects the cultural diversity of India by nurturing the creative and artistic talent of school students, as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The entire country has faith in the talent and potential of India’s children, he highlighted.

Shri Pradhan also mentioned how the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) will mainstream play-based learning, sports, arts, crafts and all other creative endeavours to further hone the talents and skills of the children, their all-round development and develop them as leaders of the 21st century.

He also said that NEP 2020 is preparing the next generation to achieve bigger goals in the spirit of nation and society first. He also urged the Ministry of Education to move forward to take the Kala Utsav to all the schools of the country and to make arrangements to bring the participation of children in the credit framework. A developed India can be built only by giving a broad platform to every child of India according to his interest and talent, Shri Pradhan said.

In a lively interaction with the audience, especially the youth participants of the Kala Utsav, Shri Pradhan reminded them of their responsibilities in the Amrit Kaal, when in the coming 25 years they will put their contributions to developing Viksit Bharat.

He emphasized the unique features of NEP 2020 in which the components of experiential learning have been added in the form of sports, art, culture, hackathon, etc. for facilitating the all-round development of the students. Such features help in the development of critical thinking in students, he highlighted. He also added how deep human emotions like compassion, empathy, etc. do not come from textbooks, but from life experiences.

He also administered the Panch Pran pledge to the audience.

While speaking at the event Smt. Annpurna Devi mentioned how Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has realized the limitless potential of the children of the country while conceptualizing his vision for Viksit Bharat 2047. She expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister for introducing art-integrated learning in NEP2020 that will bring out the true potential of the children. She also added that the inclusion of traditional art forms, toys and games in Kala Utsav will help them thrive and reach the next generation. Art also helps in inculcating discipline among the children if it is introduced during primary education, she added.

Shri Sanjay Kumar, in his speech, said for a comprehensive and all-round development of the students, domains such as humanities, science, sports, and arts must be integrated. This, in essence, embodies the true spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP), he highlighted. He also added how the National Curriculum Framework addresses all these aspects within the realm of Foundational Learning and Numerology. Shri Kumar also added that ‘Kala Utsav’ brims with enthusiasm and joy, where children get a chance to engage with the rich cultural diversity of India, showcasing the pristine vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) are organising the Kala Utsav 2023 from 9-12 January 2024 at National Bal Bhavan and the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, New Delhi.

Kala Utsav 2023 will witness performances in 10 art forms: 1. Vocal Music – Classical; 2. Vocal Music – Traditional Folk; 3. Instrumental Music – Percussive; 4. Instrumental Music – Melodic; 5. Dance – Classical; 6. Dance – Folk; 7. Visual Arts (2-dimensional); 8. Visual Arts (3-dimensional); 9. Indigenous Toys and Games; and 10. Drama (Solo acting). Around 700 students from 36 States and Union Territories, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti showcase their art forms in all these genres. Over 680 participants are participating in the National Kala Utsav 2023.

The valedictory function will be held on 12 January 2024 where prize-winning students will be given the trophies.