Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel virtually inaugurates world class “Thenzawl Golf Resort” project implemented in Mizoram under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (Independent charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually inaugurated the “Thenzawl Golf Resort” Project implemented under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in the presence of Tourism Minister of MizoramShri Robert RomawiaRoyte and Commissioner and Secretary for Tourism Department of Government of MizoramSmt. Esther LalRuatkimi in New Delhi today.

The Project was sanctioned under the Integrated Development of New Eco Tourism under Swadesh Darshan- North East Circuit at Thenzawl& South Zote, District Serchhip and Reiek, Mizoram with a sanctioned amount of Rs.92.25 Crore out of which an amount of Rs.64.48 Crore was sanctioned for various components at Thenzawl including the Golf Course.

Golf tourism in India particularly, has a strong potential since the climatic condition is more favourable here as compared to most countries. The picturesque landscapes of the country and exceptional hospitality services too, add to the enhanced experience of golf tourism in India. Today India boasts of more than 230 golf courses in all. The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India endeavours to work as a catalyst and active supporter for the development of Golf Tourism in the country. India has several golf courses of international standards and golf events held in India also attract domestic and international tourists. In order to tap the growing interest in golf tourism, the Ministry of Tourism is creating a comprehensive and coordinated framework for promoting golf tourism in India as a niche tourism product for attracting both International and domestic tourists.

The Golf Course at Thenzawl is designed by Graham Cooke and Associates, one of the top-ranked Canada based Golf Course architectural firm. The total site area is 105 acres and the play area is 75 acres – 18 Hole Golf Course with Sharing Fairway and automated sprinkler irrigation system by Rain Bird, USA. It is designed to have facilities of international standards. There are 30 Eco-Log Huts, Cafeteria, Open Air Food Court, Reception area and Waiting Lounge etc, all constructed with Siberian Pinewood and fully furnished with world class furniture and fixtures.

The competitive advantage of Thenzawl Golf Course is that it will provide quality golfing experience and international facilities at a fair price.

