Union Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chairs review meeting for the upcoming 12th Edition of India Chem-2022

New Delhi :Union Minister for Chemical & Fertilizers, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the meeting for planning upcoming 12th Edition of India Chem-2022. Theme of this year’s edition is “Vision 2030-Chem and Petrochemicals Build India.” Shri Bhagwant Khuba, Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers, Ms. Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Chemicals and Petrochemicals were also present in the meeting along with members from FICCI and Senior officials of the Ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister noted, “The event will showcase tremendous potential & supportive Government policy for sustainable growth in the sector. It will also provide a platform for domestic & international investors and other stakeholders to interact and forge alliances to further strengthen Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s ‘Make in India, make for the World’ mission”. Dr. Mandaviya also launched the brochure for the 12th edition of India Chem-2022 with the theme of ‘Vision 2030 – Chemicals & Petrochemicals Build India.

The Union Minister further noted, “The event will provide an opportunity to identify investors and opportunities. While the Government of India has been providing a favorable ecosystem for global investors with its “Ease of Business” policies and incentives, the upcoming global event will showcase India as a favorable destination for investors and stakeholders in the chemicals sector”.

The India Chem exhibition aims to showcase the huge potential of the Indian Chemical industry and different industry segments (e.g. Chemicals, Petrochemical, Agrochemical Industry, Process and machinery) has in terms of a favorable ecosystem provided through supportive government policy, major investment opportunities for investors. Market Size of the Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector is currently USD 178 Billion. This sector supports the PM’s initiative of Make in India and Make for the World. Chemicals and Petrochemicals sector can transform India into a global manufacturing hub. India is not only the 6th largest chemicals producer in the World but also exports Chemicals to more than 175 countries. It accounts for 13% of India’s total exports.