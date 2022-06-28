Declaration of Result of Indian Forest Service Examination, 2021

New Delhi :Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2021 held by the UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION from 27th February to 6th March, 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in June, 2022, following is the list, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.

A total of 108 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories as per the following break-up:-

General EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 30* 14 40 16 08 108#

* Including 01 PwBD-1 and 03 PwBD-2 candidates. (01 PwBD-2 vacancy interchanged with 01 backlog PwBD-3 vacancy).

# Due to non-availability of one candidate each in PwBD-1 and PwBD-3, 02 General vacancies have been kept vacant.

Appointments shall be made in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. The number of vacancies reported by the Government are as under:-

General EWS OBC SC ST TOTAL 45 11 30 16 08 110$

$ including 02 PwBD-1, 02 PwBD-2 and 02 PwBD-3 vacancies.

The candidature of 09 recommended candidates with following roll numbers is provisional:

0102984 0332229 0876037 0877089 1013456 1041106 1212240 6413809 8005805

