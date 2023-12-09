Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi hits out at Congress over IT raids at Dhiraj Sahu’s company premises

Union Minister and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi hit out at the Congress over the issue of corruption after a huge cash was recovered from the premises of Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu during Income Tax raid. Addressing media in New Delhi, Ms Lekhi said that around 300 crore rupees cash seized from the raid, is the biggest haul of cash that has been seized so far from corrupt persons. She alleged that this shows how the Congress has spread corruption, generation after generation and the tradition of corruption has been kept alive.