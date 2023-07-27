Union Minister Kishan Reddy Commends Coromandel’s Exceptional Support in Delivering High-Quality Fertilizers and Micronutrients to Farmers 

Hyderabad : In a momentous occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated 125,000 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) across the country on July 27, reinforcing the government’s commitment to agricultural welfare. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers handpicked nine centers nationwide to be part of this transformative program, with Coromandel International Limited’s PMKSK center at Shamirpet securing its position among the selected few.

The ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy from the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Government of India. He passionately explained the significance of PMKSKs, highlighting the range of services provided by the Central Government to the farming community, including fertilizer subsidies.

Among the distinguished attendees were representatives from Coromandel International, including Mr. G.V. Subbareddy garu and Shri Madhav Adhikari, who actively participated in the event. Over 500 farmers from Medchal district attended the program, underscoring the widespread support and enthusiasm among the farming community.

The honorable Prime Minister also marked the occasion by unveiling the revolutionary Sulfur Coated Urea and disbursing a staggering sum of 17,500 crore rupees to 8.5 crore farmers as part of the 14th tranche distribution of PM Kisan Funds.

The PMKSK centers established by Coromandel International were broadcast live to 4200 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ensuring that farmers across the two Telugu states could witness and benefit from the knowledge shared about sustainable agriculture and integrated nutrient management.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. GV Subbareddy, Vice President of Coromandel International Limited, emphasized the importance of utilizing soil testing and extension services available through PMKSK centers. Additionally, Mr. Adhikari Vaidya Garu reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to farmers’ economic growth by providing quality fertilizers, micronutrients, and organic fertilizers in appropriate measures.

The event saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries ferom CIL, including Mr. P. Bhaskar Reddy, Dr. Binay Kumar Parida, Dr. Sudhakar Reddy, Mr. Venkateshwarlu, Shri. Prasad, Mr. DVCN Raju, Shri Avinash, Shri Vinay, and others, who actively participated in the proceedings.