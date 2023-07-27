Tata Steel Meramandali and Dhenkanal District Police Team Up for Monsoon Road and Health Safety Awareness Campaign

Narendrapur : Security Department of Tata Steel Meramandali(TSM) in collaboration with Dhenkanal District Police launched an awareness campaign on monsoon road and health safety to enhance the road safety of its workers and the community during the monsoon season at its Main Gate near NH 55. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of road safety and health safety measures during the monsoon season.

Bibhuti Bhushan Mohapatra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Dhenkanal, Sabita Patra, Inspector-In-Charge, Kantabania Police Station, Abhay Charan Sahoo, Special Police Officer, National Highway Patrolling, Dhenkanal, Prakash Sanjay, Chief Security Tata Steel Kalinganagar and TSM in the presence of Abhishek Sharma, Head, Security, TSM, Dibyahas Ray, Head CSR, TSM and other officials of TSM formally launched the campaign.

The campaign includes various initiatives such as awareness drives among drivers, commuters, workers and distribution of safety leaflet and nukkad natak. The nukkad natak aimed to educate the audience on the significance of following vehicle safety guidelines during the monsoon season. The play skillfully depicted various scenarios, emphasizing the importance of safe driving, maintaining proper vehicle fitness, and keeping a safe distance from other vehicles during monsoon. This campaign will run for a week to spread awareness on monsoon related road and health safety concerns. Also, the campaign stresses on monsoon related health concerns such as snake bite, dengue, malaria, water borne diseases etc. and how to stay safe from these issues.

The campaign is part of TSM’s ongoing efforts to promote safety in its operations and communities.