Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visits Yangtse area in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Mr Rijiju said, the area is fully secured now due to adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army.

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who said that China is preparing for war and accused the government of playing down the threat, the Minister said, the Congress leader is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation’s image. Mr Rijiju said, he is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment the country.

The Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh said, the nation is proud of the Armed Forces.

People of Tawang have also condemned Rahul Gandhi’s remarks.