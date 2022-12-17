India is confident of forming a bio-fuel alliance with other countries, says Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that India is confident of forming a bio-fuel alliance with other countries.

Addressing a curtain raiser press conference on India’s flagship Energy Event, India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru yesterday, the minister announced that India will soon launch E-20 fuel with 20 percent blending of ethanol as by 2025 the ethanol production in the country would reach 1000 crore litres.

The minister said that India is looking forward to setting up an international biofuel alliance under India’s G20 presidency.

Speaking about the phenomenal growth in the production of biofuel in the country, the minister said that India has achieved the target of 10 percent blending of ethanol and produced 455 crore litres of ethanol last year, saving around 40,000 crore rupees on import of crude oil, helping the farmers and conserving the environment.

Speaking about encouraging the production of green hydrogen, the minister said that there are 43 plants that produce green ammonia and the target is to increase such plants to 5000 in number.

In the coming days CNG,CBG and Electric Vehicles will be promoted across the country to reduce dependency on crude oil imports.