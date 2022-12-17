Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav says mindful & deliberate utilization of resources is need of the hour

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav has emphasized on the sustainable use of natural resources. He said, mindful and deliberate utilization of resources is the need of the hour instead of mindless and destructive consumption.

He was delivering the country’s national statement at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference COP15 at Montreal, Canada.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for adoption of LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, he said, the country’s balance sheet in implementing the Aichi targets is pro-active and forward-looking. Mr Yadav said, country is on track to meet its commitments.

He said, agriculture is the source of life, livelihood and culture for hundreds of millions in the country. He said, country’s forest and tree cover is steadily rising along with the wildlife population.

Mr. Yadav highlighted India has taken a quantum jump in the number of declared Ramsar sites. He said, biodiversity must be promoted through positive investment.