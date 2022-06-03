Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, Vision India @2047 must take into account optimum utilisation of India’s capacity resources

New Delhi :Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Vision India @2047 must take into account optimum utilisation of India’s capacity resources.

Chairing a meeting of Advisory Committee on Vision India @2047,organised by Department of Administrative Reforms (DARPG), Dr Jitendra Singh said, Capacity Resource Management is going to present a huge challenge for India as the country prepares a roadmap of 25 years of journey ahead. He said, adopting 21st century management practices represents a significant challenge for Governments and it is with this objective that Prime Minister Modi has embarked on the ambitious Vision [email protected] initiative.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), blockchain, drones, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, 3D printing and virtual reality (VR) are going to have a huge impact on all aspects of life including governance. He said, though, it is difficult to visualise the exact shape of India that emerges 25 years from now, but one thing is certain that when independent India turns 100, it will be the world’s Technological and Economic powerhouse.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, several initiatives, policies, schemes and programmes during the last 8 years of Modi Government have contributed to the dawn of New India and the emergence of AtmaNirbhar Bharat, but there are challenges on many fronts that need innovative solutions. Calling for integrated approach for problem solving, the Minister underlined that there is need to increase trust and reduce compliances for “Ease of Living” for common man.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, as we formulate the Vision for Governance, “Climate Change and Disaster Management” must become an essential pillar of training for civil servants. Visualising the role of Artificial Intelligence for Disaster Management, the Minister informed that a mega Science Mission on Climate Research will soon be unveiled. He said, new opportunities and new challenges will keep emerging and therefore the civil servants must gear up to seize the initiatives at the right moment. He added that to bring citizens and Government closer, digital institutions have to be created.

Dr Jitendra Singh also laid great stress on ethics in delivery of public services and visualised that in coming years technology will propel a model of Governance by Citizens. He said, the Government has tried to ensure digital infrastructure as a core utility to every citizen by providing unique digital identity, access to common service centres and has provided thousands of Services on Demand by seamless integration of services across Departments/Ministries.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the unprecedented scale at which several programmes have been implemented like One Nation One Ration Card, e-Office, CPGRAMS, Passport SevaKendras, e-Hospital reflect in the Government’s willingness to adopt ‘Building to scale Building to last’ approach where Reforms are deep rooted and long lasting.

Shri V.Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG informed that in 2021, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has strived to adopt the Whole of Government Approach in implementing 3 critical campaigns aimed at deepening administrative reforms. The initiative for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making envisaged reducing the channels of submission, financial delegation, operationalization of e-Office version 7.0, Digitization of Central Registration Units and Operationalization of Desk Officer System in all Ministries/ Departments.

Some of the eminent Sectoral Experts who presented their views for India Vision @47 included Prabhat Kumar, former Cabinet Secretary, Ajit Kumar Seth, former Cabinet Secretary, Sanjay Kothari, former CVC, Dr C. Chanramauli, former DoPT Secretary, Dr K. Radhakrishnan former ISRO Chairman, Prof Himanshu Roy, Director, IIM, Indore, Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, Dr R. Balasubramaniam, Member-HR, Capacity Building Commission, S.N. Tripathi, DG, IIPA.