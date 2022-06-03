Ms. A Manimekhalai assumes charge as Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank of India

Mumbai : Ms. A. Manimekhalai today assumed charge as Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank of India. A seasoned banker with experience of more than 3 decades, Ms. A. Manimekhalai started her career in erstwhile Vijaya Bank as an Officer in 1988 and rose successively as Branch Head, Regional Head, and functional head of various Departments at Corporate Office. She was instrumental in devising & implementation of strategic policies covering core areas like strategic planning, setting organizational goals, growth strategies, action plans, compliance, internal control, etc.

Before joining as MD & CEO at Union Bank of India, Ms. A Manimekhalai was Executive Director at Canara Bank, wherein she oversaw strategic planning, credit & related matters, inspection, marketing and financial inclusion, State Level Lead Bank responsibilities and the functioning of Regional Rural Banks. She played a pivotal role in effecting successful amalgamation of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank. She has extensive experience as Director on the Board of five other companies namely Canbank Factors Ltd, Canbank Computer Services Ltd, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Co. Ltd., General Insurance Corporation of India, India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. and Trustee, Canara Robeco Asset Management Co.

A member of various committees and working groups constituted by Government of India, she has actively contributed towards policymaking, including drawing the future road map of RRBs, Financial Inclusion, Agriculture Value-chain Finance, Banking Correspondent issues and creating synergies for seamless credit flow to Health Care and Education.

Ms. Manimekhalai holds Master of Business Administration (Marketing) from Bangalore University, and a Diploma in Human Resource Management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai. A beneficiary of various executive development programs at leading institutes of country, she is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).