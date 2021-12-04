Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurates various research facilities inaugurated at CSIR -IMMT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CSIR- Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology Bhubaneswar announced the launch of Common Research & Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) and High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope (HRTEM), Polymetallic Nodules (PMN) FIELD EMISSION SCANNING ELECTRON MICROSCOPE (FESEM) facility in its campus today.

On this occasion an MOU signed between NRDC & CSIR-IMMT for the InTEC project development.

The facilities were inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State (IC) Science 7 Technology, Earth Sciences MoS in The Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; and Department of Space to CSIR-Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology.

Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr. S. Basu, Director, CSIR-Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology Bhubaneswar, other invited guests and dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Post inauguration Hon’ble Minister Dr Sing visited to Mineral Processing Department and expressed his happiness meeting with such a high-level research team.

About Common Research & Technology Development Hub (CRTDH)- In order to provide, technological solution, to mentor entrepreneurs/startups, alongside facilitating incubation of startups, the Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) has been established at CSIR-IMMT, by the joint effort of CSIR-IMMT and Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India. It’s primary objective is to nurture and promote innovations in MSMEs and provide them R&D or knowledge-based support in the area of new materials and chemical processes. The aim is three-fold: (1) Find a market for our innovations in the MSME sector (2) Mentor, nurture, collaborate, or hand-hold MSMEs to develop innovations, (3) Provide enabling services such as IPR support, Laboratory facilities, Testing and analysis support for quality assurance, Auditing of existing production processes etc.

About High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope (HRTEM)- TEM is one of the most powerful tools to carry out technology-driven materials development research and multidisciplinary research in the areas of material and mineral science, nanoscience, nano-technology, biological sciences, energy material, etc. Being an advanced technique, the HR-TEM facility of CSIR-IMMT is capable of assessing nanostructures, crystal-structure, phase, shape, size, composition, etc of nanomaterials, metal oxides, metal carbides/nitrides, ceramics, alloys, and inorganic-organic hybrid composites, coating etc. in nano- and sub-nanoscale. This facility will open new scopes in modern research opportunities for the scientists, research scholars, and faculties of educational institutes as well as industries engaged in material development and shall enable Knowledge Generation, Human Resource Development, ECF generation, Publications/Patents, New R&D opportunities.

ABOUT CSIR-IMMT: Innovative Technology Enabling Centre (InTEC) : InTEC has been established for translation of Innovative Technologies into successful business ventures through intervention of science & technology. At present InTEC hosts about 5 incubatees and several in pipeline. InTEC has launched programs such as MAITRI, NeW-IPR, NeAT-IPR, TECHNOMARATHONS and IP MAXIMA to expand the academia-industry connect with research and to strengthen the innovation ecosystem. About 20 HEIs from different parts of the country are presently associated with InTEC and about 6000 enthusiasts were part of various activities of InTEC till date. Further, InTEC has been recently recognized by Startup Odisha as one of the potential incubation centers. IMMT will be signing a MoU with NRDC to further strengthen the position of InTEC.