New Delhi: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking an all-party meeting on Odisha-Andhra border dispute. He requests CM Naveen Patnaik to convene an all-party meeting with due participation & inputs from Odisha’s intelligentsia & civil society for discussing State’s border disputes with AP, Chhattisgarh, WB & Jharkhand. DP favours bilateral discussions.

