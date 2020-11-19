Haryana is on mission to be the Trade & Investment heaven for every industry: Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM, Haryana

New Delhi: Mr Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Haryana today invited the industries and Start-Up companies to come and invest in Haryana.

Addressing the inaugural session of the FICCI Global Young Leaders Summit on Youth Icons: Inspiring New Generations organized by FICCI, the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana said that the state offers a great strategic advantage, airports, land resources, talent and opportunities for the trade & invest promotion.

He further mentioned that India as a country, is looking at young leaders across the globe, working to uplift the world economy post the COVID era. “The world has changed since the last nine months that has made us evolve in every vertical through digitization, including industries. India has taken large steps and the Prime Minister?s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat is providing a boost to the economy,” he added.

The Centre approved Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor running along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, he stated, will be the much-needed rail bypass of Delhi making travel possible by train in different directions from the Millennium City.

Several large and foreign companies have expressed a desire to invest in Haryana. In a constructive development, he said, many globally recognised companies express interest to invest in the state of Haryana.

“Haryana’s New Industrial Policy will focus on employment generation, provide more facilities to the large industries and MSMEs to boost the investments in the state and overall industrial development,” said Mr Chautala.

Speaking on government policies Mr Chautala said, “We offer seed funds to new companies and will provide funding to 100 entrepreneurs to start up their industries.”

India has a huge advantage of skilled and young manpower out of which 55 per cent of our population are below forty and if we can utilize this we can capture the globe through collaborations with countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to boost the young generation globally through technology, said the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

Mr Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, State Minister – ICT Division – Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Bangladesh said that Indo-Bangla bilateral relations are based on deep historical and brotherly ties which reflects partnership, sovereignty, equality trust and friendship. “The greatest asset of a nation is its soil and its people and to increases their efficiency and productivity we have made information and communication technology mandatory in secondary and higher secondary schools,” said Mr Palak.

He further mentioned that during the bilateral discussion between India and Bangladesh both nations emphasized on the enhanced participation of the youth. “We need to provide for an enabling environment for the youth of both nations,” said the minister.

Mr Shashwat Goenka, Chair – FICCI Young Leaders Forum and Sector Head- Retail & FMCG, RP- Sanjiv Goenka Group said, “FICCI Young Leaders? is a platform for collaboration and network of ideas and enablers of innovation in India. India is a country of the youth and we must take advantage of the rapidly growing young population.” He further stated that it is imperative to give aspirational youth a platform to create and innovate.

“Our objective is to lay a foundation to encourage the youth of the nation to recognize and reinforce their role to the sustainable development of our country,” he said.

Mr Abhishek Ganguly, Co-Chair – FICCI Young Leaders Forum and Managing Director – PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, it?s heartening to see young leaders leading the countries with technology and creating the feeling of ease of business and the industry needs assurance and support from the government to invest in different states. Speaking on the foreign investments, he said, “This is just the start as reassurances from young leaders will go a long way in the establishment of faith and trust of business communities in India.”

