Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh should not work like spokesman of SAD: BJP leader Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal

Ludhiana: Senior leader of BJP Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal has reacted to a statement given by the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and has given him a noble advice that he should not work like a spokesman of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Rather, the Akal Takht Jathedar should perform his required religious responsibility, which would be better for Punjab, Punjabis and the Sikhs.

It may be mentioned here that the Akal Takht Jathedar has stated that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were rigged. The Jathedar has further stated that an “EVM government is ruling the country”. Further reacting over this statement, Grewal said that he fully honoured the Jathedar from the depth of his heart but his feelings had been hurt after learning about the use of the platform of the Sri Akal Takht Sahib for the political purpose.

Grewal asserted that Sri Akal Takht Sahib should not be used for political gains and its honour and dignity must be maintained.

He said Punjab had suffered heavily during the black era of terrorism and thousands of people had to lay down their lives at the hands of the terrorists. The State of Punjab was still to come back on the track of progress over the period and the state was still under heavy debts since then.

Grewal said Singh Saheb was in the habit of raising questions over the victory of BJP and on certain occasions he used to support demand for Khalistan. “The issuance of this kind of statements is not correct”, he said, adding that Singh Saheb is only supposed to work for propagating and extension of Sikhism.

Related

comments