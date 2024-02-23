Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to inaugurate Skill India Centre in Deogarh

Bhubaneswar: Aligned with the vision of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi of making India the skilling destination of the world, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will inaugurate Skill India Centre (SIC) in Deogarh, Odisha on February 24. This lighthouse institution plays a pivotal role in equipping youth with knowledge and skills in job roles including Storyboard Artist and Graphic Designer.

The establishment of Skill India Centres marks a strategic step towards aligning with the dynamic demands of various industries as these centres will serve as pillars of practical knowledge in these demand-driven sectors— Media, Leather, Tourism & Hospitality, and IT-ITeS. Furnished with latest tools and equipment, these centres will ensure that the students have access to the best resources to hone their skills.

Odisha’s youth population is abundant with potential and by equipping them in future skills, the centre unlocks their capabilities and enable them to contribute meaningfully to the current business environment. The roles that NSDC have shortlisted to provide training to the youth of Deogarh will certainly drive innovation and progress in the region.

The centre will not only provide future skills courses to students at affordable prices but also preserves the rich cultural heritage of traditional crafts and promote them in contemporary contexts.

On February 20, theHon’ble Union Minister inaugurated the Skill India Centre in Sambalpur which was followed by another inauguration today in Dhenkanal. These efforts will establish Odisha as a new-age skills hub that will instil confidence in local youth preparing to enter the job market for building lucrative career prospects.

To ensure seamless implementation of the training ecosystem, NSDC will designate a Centre Manager who will monitor the implementation of training programs, ensure adherence to quality standards, and overall functioning of the Centre. As a part of the initiative, the Sector Skill Councils (SSC) will provide sector-specific expertise, identify skill gaps, design training programs and collaborate with industry partners to create a skilled workforce that meets the demand for talent across industries.