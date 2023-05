Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan campaigns in Jharsuguda, slams  Odisha government

Jharsuguda: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan campaigns at Kolabira, slams Odisha government; says, ” I have sympathy for Dipali Das who lost her father Naba Das. The Cabinet minister was killed by a police personnel & Odisha govt needs to answer why he killed Naba Das.”

Not only Naba Das, a minor boy Samarth Agarwal was also murdered. Lawlessness has developed, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during campaigning .

“I know Naveen Babu from close quarters & cabinet ministers & MLAs cannot meet him. There are reports that Chief Secretary has also not been able to meet him since his appointment,” says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.