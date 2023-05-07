JharsugudaOdia OrbitOdisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Hits Campaign Trail In Jharsuguda; said none should speak about women in a derogatory manner

By OdAdmin

Jharsuguda: Odisha CM and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik hits campaign trail In Jharsuguda. CM Naveen Patnaik says victories & defeats are part of elections, but no-one should jettison decency during campaigning.

Without naming any party, CM said none should speak about women in a derogatory manner & cited examples of how abuses were hurled against Barsha Singh Bariha during Padampur bye-election & now the same is being repeated against Deepali Das. Residents of Jharsuguda will remember Naba Das for his works. Now his daughter Deepali has come forward to take the responsibility, says CM Naveen Patnaik while campaigning in the district .

