Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah expresses happiness with the announcement of awarding ‘Bharat Ratna’ to veteran leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Shri Lal Krishna Advani ji

New Delhi,3rd February: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah has expressed happiness with the announcement of awarding ‘Bharat Ratna’ to veteran leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of the country, Shri Lal Krishna Advani.

In a post on X Platform, Shri Amit Shah said that Advani ji has been dedicated to serving the country and his countrymen selflessly throughout his life. He said that while holding various constitutional responsibilities like the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, he did unprecedented work for the security, unity and integrity of the country with his strong leadership. Shri Shah said that Advani ji is known as the politician who set the standards of authenticity in Indian politics. He added that in his long public life, Advani ji fought tirelessly for the issues related to the country, culture and people. Shri Shah said that his immense contribution towards the party and ideology cannot be summed up in words. The decision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to honor Advani ji with ‘Bharat Ratna’ is also an honor for crores of countrymen.