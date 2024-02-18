Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah expressed grief over the demise of the great saint Param Pujya Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, calling it an irreparable loss for the country and society and a personal loss for himself

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has expressed grief over demise of the great saint Param Pujya Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, calling it an irreparable loss for the country and society and a personal loss for him.

In a post on X, Shri Amit Shah said that demise of a great man like the great saint, Param Pujya Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, is an irreparable loss for the country and society. He said that Param Pujya Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj gave priority only to the welfare of humanity till his last breath.

Union Home Minister said that he considers himself fortunate that he got the company, affection, and blessings of such a wise man. He said that the demise of Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, a true devotee of humanity, is a personal loss for him. Shri Shah added that Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj remained selflessly committed to his resolve for welfare of the universe and every individual. Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj guided the society as Acharya, Yogi, Thinker, Philosopher and a Social Worker. He was easy-going, simple, and gentle from outside, but he was a very strong seeker from inside.

Shri Amit Shah said that through the works of education, health, and welfare of the poor, Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj showed how service to humanity and cultural awareness could be done simultaneously. The life of Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj will continue to show the path of future generations for ages like the pole star. Shri Shah said that he expresses his deepest condolences to all the followers of Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj.