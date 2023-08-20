Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting in Bengaluru. Mr. Vaishnaw says Central Government is open-minded towards suggestions coming from the industry, civil society and stakeholders including the media to bring in further reforms to curb cyber frauds.

The G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting in Bengaluru concluded with member countries and invitees showing absolute consensus on the concepts and application of Digital Public Infrastructure, Cyber security and digital skilling- the three priority areas put forth under G20India Presidency. Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw informs this during the post event press conference.