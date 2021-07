New Delhi: Union Cabinet Expansion, 18 new ministers likely to be inducted. Names of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Bhupendra Yadav, Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi & Ashwini Vaishnav learnt to have been forwarded for consideration. Cabinet berths likely for 3 MoS. Rajya Sabha member and former Odisha-Cadre IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnav present at PM Modi’s residence

Related