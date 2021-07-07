Odisha’s School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash says teaching students to visit villages and take classes of students unable to get network connections

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, the School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that teaching students will be assigned to provide education to the students staying in remote areas of state , who are unable to go to school due to pandemic, here on Tuesday.

Besides, the students pursuing their career in elementary education training course will reach out to primary school students staying in10,000 villages and who do not have facility for online education in far-flung areas, and teach them near houses as part of their internship.