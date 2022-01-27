Union Bank of India wins IDC Industry Innovation Award 2021

New Delhi: Union Bank of India bagged the prestigious IDC Industry Innovation Awards 2021 Winner award for Application Programming Interface Management (APIM) under Innovation in Operations category. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunication and consumer technology markets.

IDC Industry Innovation Awards 2021 is an award which symbolizes process transformation leading to an increase in operational efficiency. This Award is a recognition towards Bank’s technology progress which had a sustainable and memorable improvement in key business performance metrics via innovation and transformation.

Union Bank of India established Application Programming Interface Management (APIM) platform in 2021. By virtue of APIM, Bank has attained the capability of performing real time integration with outside world including Govt and private organizations to enrich customer experience.