Mumbai: Union Bank of India has bagged “Best Government Led Assistive Technology Award” in the Enablers category at the Assist Tech Foundation (ATF) Awards 2023 held at Bengaluru on 1st December 2023. The award was given for Bank’s ground-breaking initiatives – Union Access, for implementing digital accessibility and Union Sparsh, a tactile featured braille debit card for visually challenged customers. Bank’s success at this prestigious event not only highlights its commitment to leveraging technology but also emphasizes its role in creating a more inclusive and accessible banking products.

The ATF Awards 2023 celebrated innovation and excellence in the assistive technology sector. The award was received by Mr. Jude George (Deputy General Manager, Department of Information Technology) and Mr. Rahul Gambhir (Senior Manager, Department of Information Technology) on behalf of the Bank from the Honorable Minister of IT from the Karnataka State Government.