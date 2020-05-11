UNESCO and PDTRA in partnership continue to safeguard Petra from natural hazards

Over the past decade, several initiatives for the protection of Petra against natural hazards have been jointly implemented by UNESCO, the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) and the Department of Antiquities (DoA).

Another significant step along this partnership has now been achieved. Following nine months devoted to data gathering, field investigation and studies, the main outcomes of UNESCO’s initiative “Surveys, studies and preliminary project design for developing flood control measures to protect the Petra Archaeological Park against flash flooding hazards” were presented to PDTRA during a virtual meeting with Chief Commissioner, H.E. Dr. Suleiman Farajat, Park Commissioner, Eng. Majed Hassanat, and the Director of the Cultural Resource Management Unit at the Petra Archaeological Park, Mr. Ibrahim Farajat.

The project is funded by the Heritage Emergency Fund (HEF) at the World Heritage Centre, a multi-donor trust-fund established to enable UNESCO to respond effectively to crises resulting from armed conflicts and natural or human-made disasters all over the world.