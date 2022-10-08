Ujjain: PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Extension project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Extension project at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on October 11. Mr. Modi will also address a public meeting in Ujjain. Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling in Ujjain is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas located in the country.

AIR correspondent reports that the Mahakal temple complex expansion project was planned in the year 2017. The 800 crore Rs works of this expansion project are being conducted in two phases. In the first phase, works worth Rs 351 crore have been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate these works of the first phase on October 11. The second Phase will be completed in 2023-24. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan requested people to witness this moment.

The corridor built in the Mahakal temple complex has been named Shri Mahakal Lok. In the first phase, Mahakal Plaza, Mahakal Corridor, and Mahakal Theme Park have been developed and constructed. A 200-meter-long walkway has been made for walking in the Mahakal corridor. It has a mural wall 25 feet high and 500 meters long. The 108 Shiva pillars with different postures of Shiva are also the center of attraction for the devotees.