‘Lal Bahadur Shastriji’s life inspires everyone to always keep the Nation First’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri and said that “his life inspires everyone to always keep the Nation First”. He recalled that Shastriji steered India during “one of the most defining phases in its history” and that “his clarion call ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ continues to reverberate in the heart of every Indian”.

Shri Dhankhar was addressing the gathering after presenting the 23rd Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence to eminent educationist and economist, former Director of IIM, Ahmedabad, Dr. Bakul Dholakia at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Reflecting on the leadership of Shastriji, the Vice President said that his simplicity and steely resolve earned him a distinct place in history. Suggesting that Shastriji’s call for self-reliance through the Green Revolution was one of ‘the earliest avatars of Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and added that “his and Gandhiji’s vision to see Bharat being self reliant and economically strong is being realised consequent to series of governance affirmative steps taken in last few years”.

Congratulating Dr. Bakul Dholakia, a Padma Shree awardee for being selected for the 23rd Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for Excellence, Shri Dhankhar said that “with significant contribution as an exalted educationist and economist, his tenure as IIM Ahmedabad Director was highly impactful”.

The Vice President, noting the initiatives of the Government taken in recent years to bolster the skillset of the youth, called for further accelerating the steps for skill upgradation in emerging technologies to gain an edge in the competitive global market.

Reflecting on the growth of the Indian economy, Shri Dhankhar said that “Voice of Bharat is being heard in the global ecosystem with impact as never before. These times are witnessing infrastructural growth comparable to highest global benchmarks”.

Shri Anil Shastri, Chairman, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, Dr. Bakul Dholakia, former Director of IIM, Ahmedabad, Prof. Praveen Gupta, Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management and other dignitaries were present.