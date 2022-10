New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted the people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

Following is the text of his message:

“My heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi, the Birthday of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad.

May the eternal message of the Holy Prophet instill in us the virtues of piety, empathy and universal brotherhood and guide humanity on a righteous path of compassion, universal peace and harmony.”