Two teachers from Odisha conferred with the prestigious National Teachers Award 2020

Bhubaneswar: Two Odisha teachers conferred with the prestigious National Teachers Award 2020 by President Kovind. Mr. Tapas Mohanty and Mr. Basant Sahu from Odisha for their inspiring efforts in providing quality and inclusive education to students.

Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

congratulates Tapas Kumar for winning the #NAT2020. Your contribution in teaching visually-impaired kids is praiseworthy. We salute your hard work towards curating content on teaching practices for the visually challenged.

Congratulations to Shri Basant Kumar for winning the #NAT2020. Great work done in figuring out innovative ways to teach & leveraging them to ensure that the students are having fun, when learning or discovering new things. #OurTeachersOurHeroes

